SUNY Plattsburgh has teamed up with JCPenney to help students create a professional wardrobe.

From 6 to 9 PM today, the store in the Champlain Centre is letting SUNY Plattsburgh students, with a valid school ID, shop after-hours.

The new clothes help them look professional during job interviews or internships.

Discounts are up to 60 percent off making it cost-effective for students on a budget.