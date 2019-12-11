SUNY Plattsburgh students grant wishes for children

SUNY Plattsburgh students are spreading holiday cheer to Clinton County kids.

They granted gift wishes for 125 kids in the county whose families are helped by the Department of Social Services.

This is the 31st year the school and department have paired up. The school is given lists from the Department of Social Services, then the lists are distributed to the dorms by floor. The RAs are in charge of collecting donations and students go out shopping for items on the lists.

The children who receive presents are as young as 4 months and as old as 17. They ask for things like art supplies, bedding and clothing, especially winter gear like warm jackets.

"They're amazing, it's fun to watch some of them. It's a blast doing it, going out and being able to get these gifts that they get on their list and bring them back into us. Everyone comes in with a smile on their face and gets them in the holiday spirit a little more, which is nice. So, it's fun to have everybody work together for it," said Katie Gadway of the SUNY Plattsburgh Center for Student Involvement.

Any money collected for gifts that's not used goes toward food vouchers. This year, they had $1,500 to give out to the families.

The Department of Social Services said everyone is overwhelmed with gratitude and touched by how generous people are taking care of their neighbors.