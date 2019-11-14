SUV plows into Essex Junction furniture store

An Essex Junction furniture store is cleaning up after a car smashed into its showroom Thursday morning.

It happened at SmartHome Furnishings in the Essex Junction Shopping Center off Pearl Street. The store's owner says a woman accidentally ran her SUV into the front window of the shop around 9 a.m. The driver wasn't hurt and no one was inside when it happened.

"The car was sitting here when I got here. There was about seven or eight firemen and a couple policemen here," said the store's Jansen Beckstead. "I know people are excited for the deals, but yeah, it's a frustrating time of year for everybody, everybody's a little bit more stressed. This definitely adds to it. This should only slow us down for about a day or two and we should be up and running and ready to go again."

Beckstead says most of the damage is to the front window but the car did hit some of the furniture.

There's no word yet from police on what led to the crash or possible charges against the driver.

