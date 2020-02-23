Safe selfie zone contest

If you're a high school artist, the Vermont Deprtment of Motor Vehicles is holding a contest, that could put you in the drivers seat of their brand new program.

When new drivers get their license or permit, the first thing they may do is take a selfie with it and post the picture to social media. However, D.M.V. officials say that's a bad idea, because your permit or license contains personal information that should be kept private. So, the Vermont D.M.V. is following suit with other states like Delaware and creating a Safe Selfie Zone.

Now, when you get your license or permit, you take a picture in front of a poster that let's everyone know of your accomplishment. That's where you young Vermont artists can step in. The D.M.V. is holding a contest for high schoolers to create the poster that will serve as the selfie backdrop.

Wanda Minoli, the Vermont Motor Vehicles Commissioner says, "I'm really open minded about the creativeness that could be presented to us. I'm hoping that it's bright. I'm hoping that it's inviting. I'd like it to really help message the importance of safety and that it is a safe zone to take your photo in. I could be surprised."

Entries should be submitted to the D.M.V. between March 1 and April 17.