Safety board argues for access to crashed NY limo

Federal safety inspectors are telling a judge they need to examine a limousine that was involved in a rural upstate New York crash that killed 20 people before police remove crucial parts of the vehicle.

Schoharie County Judge George Bartlett is hearing arguments Tuesday over the National Transportation Safety Board's access to the limousine that crashed Oct. 6 west of Albany.

A lawyer for state police says the limo's transmission and torque converter must be removed by police experts before NTSB does its examination. NTSB argues that its protocol must be done first.

District Attorney Susan Mallery asserts her criminal case against the limousine company's operator takes precedence over the federal investigation. The NTSB says Mallery has blocked its investigators.

They say they can do their work in two days.

