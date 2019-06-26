Safety experts caution fireworks are not child's play

July 4th is next week and millions will be celebrating with fireworks. But safety experts are reminding people how dangerous they can be.

The explosions can be massive, and in some cases deadly. The Consumer Product Safety Commission used mannequins to recreate accidents involving fireworks. Last year 9,100 people went to the emergency room with injuries and at least five people died.

And it's not just large explosions that are dangerous. Sparklers can reach 2,000 degrees and are able to burn the skin and tissue down to the bone.

"More than 50 percent, so more than half of all fireworks injury happened while adequate and direct adult supervision present," said Dr. Sarah Combs with the Children's National Medical Center.

Dry weather in many parts of the country also has officials warning of another 4th of July danger -- the high risk of fire. Crews in northern California demonstrated how quickly a small sparkler can lead to a large fire. It spread in just seconds and a truck was brought in to put it out.

Safety experts say the best advice is to use common sense. Avoid illegal fireworks and watch out for products that have been recalled. "If you try to ignite a firework and it doesn't ignite, discard it, don't try to reignite it. If you're going to use fireworks, have a bucket of water or a hose handy. And most importantly, don't give fireworks to children," said the CPSC's Ann Marie Buerkle.

It's also important to leave professional grade fireworks to the professionals.

