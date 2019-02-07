Safety tips for driving in icy conditions

Thursday morning's commute may still have some icy patches, but it won't be like the Wednesday evening commute.

Police say they responded to multiple slide-offs and a major traffic stand-still on Interstate 89.

South Burlington Fire Chief Terry Francis says all crashes are 100 percent avoidable and offers some safety tips to observe while driving in the winter.

"All the accidents we go to, they're all preventable, they don't happen suddenly and unexpectedly," said Chief Francis.

The first and most important thing to remember, according to Chief Francis, is to make sure there is enough space between you and the car traveling in front of you.

Beyond paying attention to your distance to other cars, he says just be aware that you are traveling upwards of between 50 to 65 miles per hour in a 4,000 ton car because that's a lot of force to try to stop if you are not paying attention.

Should you find your car off the road, Chief Francis has additional advice.

"If your car is intact and there's no danger and you're not hurt, you can get on your cell phone at that point, let the state police or the police department know. Call for a tow truck if you have a towing service like AAA or something," he said.

He says chances are you're not going to be the only one of the road, so help might take a little bit of time.