Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe declares state of emergency, casino to close

A local casino is closed as businesses work to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has declared a state of emergency, meaning the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort will be closed starting Tuesday.

The general manager says this is necessary to protect the health of the employees and the community.

All March events have been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.

Tickets purchased with debit/credit cards will be automatically refunded to the card within 24 hours.

They plan to reach out to people directly who purchased tickets with cash.