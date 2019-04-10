Saint deGoesbriand? Bishop Coyne to announce investigation

Vermont Bishop Christopher Coyne is making a big announcement next Tuesday: another local bishop could be on the way to sainthood.

At a mass at St. Joseph's Cathedral, Bishop Coyne will announce his intentions to investigate the legacy of one of his predecessors.

Bishop Louis deGoesbriand was Vermont's first bishop. Pope Pius IV sent him here from France in 1853. Under his leadership, the Roman Catholic Church thrived, adding parishes and parishioners.

Now, the Burlington diocese is making Catholics aware of its intention to investigate that legacy and background. That investigation could be years away. If the outcome is favorable, there are many more steps, including approval from the pope in order for deGoesbriand to become a saint.