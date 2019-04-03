Salisbury couple attacked by coyote

An Addison County couple was attacked and bitten by a coyote Monday.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials say Priscilla and George Gilman of Salisbury were walking on their property Monday morning when they were attacked. George retrieved a shotgun and killed the animal as the attack continued.

The couple were treated at the hospital for bite wounds on their arms and legs and are also receiving rabies shots.

Official's say the 40 pound animal was likely rabid and test results are pending.