Salisbury home's Christmas display a labor of love

As Vermonters celebrate Christmas, showing off their spirit with displays, A Salisbury family is doing its part to light up the season.

With some help from Wayne Smith's elves, they begin putting together the display at the home near Lake Dunmore starting November 1. The lights are on for the entire month of December and come down January 1st.

Smith and his elves don't have a map or a plan when they begin. Usually on Thanksgiving he says he picks up the pallets of lights and puts them around the yard. He began over 30 years ago when his kids were young and it's only grown since then.

"The lights are on and it's the first thing you see, especially as you come over the bridge," said Amy Greenfield, whose parents are neighbors. "You just see the whole spectacle out there."

"This is mine and my wife and my neighbor's Christmas present to the community. We have a lot of people who say, 'Oh, you oughta take donations,' and so on. And we say, 'No, this is our Christmas present and we want people to come and enjoy it,'" Smith said.

He says he's a big day-after-Christmas sale shopper to find more for the next year and people sometimes drop off lights and blow ups from time to time.

He's made some parts of the display, like the candy canes on the fence and the merry Christmas sign. The power bill for the display comes to about $20 a day and there is half-a-mile of extension cords running throughout.

From 4:30 to 9:30 Tuesday night Smith counted 170 cars stopping to look. He invites anyone to drive by and wander on the lawn -- just watch out for the extension cords!