Salute to fallen soldiers at Fort Ticonderoga

At Fort Ticonderoga this Memorial Day, folks were able to travel back to the American Revolution to see not only why this fort plays such an important role in our nation's history, but to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

It was a salute to those who served.

"Freedom isn't free. To protect our freedom cost many people their lives," said Robert Ludlam of Potsdam.

Remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice on this Memorial Day on the very grounds where American patriots once stood is a tradition that dates back to the early 19th century.

"It became institutionalized in this nation to take time out every end of May to remember those men who had been lost in the service of freedom," said Stuart Lilie of Fort Ticonderoga.

From near and far, folks gathered at the historic Fort Ticonderoga to take part in a ceremony for the fallen.

"Participate in special days like this and remember what has been given so we may enjoy the life that we have today," Ludlam said.

"Ticonderoga not only was a battlefield in 1775, 1776 and 77, even back in the French and Indian War. It's also one of the first places where Americans took time out to remember service," Lilie said.

And remember is what they did. Fort Ticonderoga is known for America's first victory in the revolution.

Those at the fort on Memorial Day stood in solitude, taking in the history and recognizing the soldiers who never made it home.

"My own father and uncles fought in World War ll, I have ancestors, forbearers that fought in the Revolutionary War, and to remember their sacrifices on our behalf it helps us to appreciate more what we have day by day," Ludlam said.