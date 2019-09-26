Salvation Army closing Rutland store

The Salvation Army is closing its store in Rutland.

Store manager Charlotte Klinger tells us the last day of business will be Nov. 20.

She says the store is a special place, and the community has been wonderful over the years volunteering and dropping off donations.

Klinger says there will still be help for people in Rutland who need it.

"I want the community to know that we fought and tried to keep this store open as best as we could. There are other things out there to help them. There is BROCK, Catholic Charities. Salvation Army is going to try to stay open as a food pantry," she said.

Klinger says the store will have a huge sale before it closes.