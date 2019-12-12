Salvation Army of Plattsburgh says they're struggling for donations

The Salvation Army of Plattsburgh says it's struggling to get donations this year.

The nonprofit provides church services, a food pantry, and a soup kitchen to families of Clinton County.

It uses its Red Kettle Campaign as the main source of funding for the year.

This year, the Salvation Army in Plattsburgh says its campaign will end in two weeks, but say it has about 70 percent of its goal left to go.

So far, it has received about $26,000 from the community out of a goal of $80,000.

That money would be used to maintain services and power its building.

"Yes, it's doable, we know it's doable but we need help," Salvation Army's Major Robin Hager said. "If every resident in Clinton County gave one dollar, we would exceed our goal because there are about 81,000 people in Clinton County. If every resident of Clinton County gave five dollars, we wouldn't know what to do with ourselves. It would be amazing."

The Salvation Army is trying something new this year. They are setting up Apple and Google pay at their red kettles so people can donate with their phones.