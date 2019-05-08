Samsom to step down as tax commissioner

Vermont Tax Commissioner Kaj Samsom is stepping down at the end of the month for a job in the private sector.

Samsom has accepted an auditing position at National Life in Montpelier. The change comes after serving in Gov. Phil Scott's administration since 2017. Prior to that he worked for two-and-half years as deputy commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation.

Samsom says he has been considering the job change for months and informed the administration. He says the state's ethics policy was closely followed.

"It's 100 percent about the opportunity that was present at National Life. It really helps me get back to my roots in insurance. I'm a CPA with most of my experience in insurance accounting and internal controls and that's exactly the role they have up there, so it was really a unique opportunity that I had to consider," he said.

Samsom's last day in state government is May 25. Craig Bolio, the deputy commissioner of taxes, will serve as interim commissioner.