Samsung urges some Galaxy and Note users to remove screen protectors due to security risk

Samsung issued a warning about the new Galaxy S10 and Note 10.

The company said if you unlock your phone by fingerprint, it may not be as protected as you hope.

Someone else can unlock the phone because right now, the smartphones can be fooled by residue left by fingers on screen protectors.

The company is asking its customers to remove screen protectors until they can fix the problem.

A woman caught the problem when she found out her husband could unlock her phone with his thumb on the fingerprint reader.

Samsung believes the screen protectors make the sensor malfunction and hope a software update will fix the issue.

