Shaheen pushes sanctions aimed at Lebanon over detained US citizen

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire is sponsoring a bill to ban visas and freeze assets of Lebanese officials involved in the detention of an American citizen since September.

Shaheen, a Democrat, is expected to introduce the bill Monday, along with Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas. It would sanction current and former Lebanese officials, including members of the judiciary system, involved in the “unlawful detainment, arrest or abuse of any United States citizen in Lebanon."

New Hampshire restaurant owner Amer Fakhoury has been jailed since Sept. 12 in his native country and has been hospitalized with stage 4 lymphoma.

