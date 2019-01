Plans to upgrade a Vermont park that sees thousands of visitors will be held Tuesday.

The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation is holding a public meeting to talk about ideas for Sand Bar State Park in Milton.

Proposed upgrades include moving the entrance, restoring wetland buffers and making it more accessible to all visitors.

The meeting is from 5:30 - 7 p.m. Monday in the Community Meeting Room at the Milton Town Office Complex.