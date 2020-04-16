Sanders: Biden position on health care, key issues 'evolving'

Senator Bernie Sanders believes the vast majority of his supporters will back former Vice President Joe Biden, even though many -- including Sanders' former press secretary -- says they won't.

In an interview on "CBS This Morning," Sanders spelled out the issues where he expects Biden to adopt a more progressive stance.

"Well, I think you will see him moving on making public colleges and universities tuition-free for families earning less than $125,000. Not where I was, I wanted more," Sanders said. "I think his views on climate change are not my views. But I think he is prepared to invest many hundreds of billions of dollars into sustainable energies like wind and solar and, in the process, create a whole lot of jobs."

And as for Biden's positions on health care, Sanders' signature campaign theme. "He is not an advocate of Medicare For All as I am, but I think he's prepared to come forward with some ideas," Sanders said. "We have talked about a number of issues and you will see those evolving, coming out, I believe in the next weeks and months."

