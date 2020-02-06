Sanders, Buttigieg lead latest New Hampshire polls

Polling out of New Hampshire shows Pete Buttigieg closing the gap between him and Bernie Sanders.

The latest Boston Globe Suffolk University Poll had Sanders with 25% of the vote and Buttigieg in second place with 19%.

Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren come in at 12% and 11%. And 13% of those voters were undecided.

Meanwhile, the newest poll from Emerson College looks even better for both Sanders and Buttigieg.

It has Sanders at 31%, Buttigieg in second with 21% and Biden and Warren tied at 12%. And Amy Klobuchar also hit double digits in this poll with 11%, just behind Warren and Biden.

The New Hampshire Primary is Tuesday.