Sanders: Don't underestimate Trump in 2020

Senator Bernie Sanders is warning voters not to underestimate President Donald Trump in 2020.

At a rally in Keene New Hampshire Sunday Sanders told his audience that the President will be a tough opponent for the eventual nominee.

"He lies all of the time. He will merge government agencies with his campaign because he does not respect the rule of law. He will have much of the billionaire class behind him and he will have endless amounts of money. So that is the reality. Now, why are we the strongest campaign to defeat Trump? Because I think our campaign more than any other of my Democratic colleagues is the campaign of energy, is the campaign of excitement, is the campaign that can bring working people and young people out to the election in a way that we have never seen before," Sanders said.

Senator Sanders in recent days has consolidated his second place position in recent polling, moving ahead of felow progressive Elizabeth Warren. The Real Clear Politics Polling Average has Joe Biden leading the way with nearly 28 percent, followed by Sanders at 19.3 percent. Rounding out the top four are Senator Elizabeth Warren with 15.2 percent and Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 8.3 percent.

