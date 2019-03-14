Sanders Institute closes down temporarily

The Sanders Institute closing down while Senator Bernie Sanders runs for president.

The Vermont-based think tank, started by Sanders' wife and son, has been criticized for blurring the lines between family, fundraising and campaigning.

When he ran for President in 2016, Sanders criticized Hillary Clinton over her family's nonprofit, claiming it was a back door for people to buy access or favors.

So far, the Sanders Institute has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars and won't release its list of donors. The institute did release a statement, saying its policy work has always been completely separate from the electoral process. They also add they're taking the step in keeping with that core principle of good governance.

The institute was founded to promote liberal policies Sanders pushed during his 2016 campaign for president.