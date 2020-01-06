Sanders, Khanna seek block on money for actions against Iran

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and California Rep. Ro Khanna say they have introduced a bill to block funding for military force against Iran without congressional authorization.

The lawmakers are making their proposal in the wake of a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad’s airport that killed Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Quds Force.

Sanders, an independent, and Khanna, a Democrat, said in a Friday statement that their measure is about ensuring the federal government will “invest in the needs of the American people, not spend trillions more on endless wars.”

