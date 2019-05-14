Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez rally to boost Green New Deal

Lawmakers and others made a case Monday for radical action to combat climate change. Among those addressing supporters in Washington was Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders. He was joined by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a leading advocate of the so-called Green New Deal program for the environment.

Ocasio-Cortez took aim at one of Sanders' top rivals in the Democratic presidential race, former Vice President Joe Biden, and other party leaders who are moderate on climate change.

"I will be damned if the same politicians who refuse to act then are going to try to come back today and say we need a middle of the road approach to save our lives. That is too much for me," said Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York.

Sanders, I-Vermont, also questioned skeptics of the Green New Deal, saying there's no such thing as going too far to save the planet. Sanders called for a political revolution to take on the energy industry and its unlimited power, money and resources.

Monday's event was organized by the Sunrise Movement, a millennial activist group leading the campaign for the Green New Deal.