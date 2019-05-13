Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez set to rally to boost Green New Deal

The Green New Deal has been blocked in the Senate, and the House refuses to take it up, but activists and politicians who back the sweeping plan to address climate change are pushing to make it a top issue in the 2020 campaign.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will headline a rally Monday night at Howard University that also features Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey and Sunrise Movement executive director Varshini Prakash, who heads the group behind the Green New Deal.

The rally comes as rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination criticize former Vice President Joe Biden over his yet-to-be-released climate plan. Published reports suggest Biden is seeking "middle ground" on climate. Sanders, who like Biden is running for president, rejects that approach as timid.

