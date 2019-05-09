Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez want to cap credit card interest rates

Progressive darlings Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders are teaming up to bring back usury laws.

Usury is defined as lending money at an excessive interest rate.

The legislation introduced Thursday by Sen. Sanders and Rep. Ocasio-Cortez would cap credit card interest rates at 15 percent.

"You go to Macy's, you go to Kohl's, you go to any large department store and they say, 'Hey, get our credit card.' Well, you get their credit card but what you don't know is you're gonna be paying something like 27 percent interest rate on that credit card-- 27 percent!" said Sanders, I-Vermont.

"Half of the U.S. had usury laws until 1978 when they were repealed and ever since then, it's given a blank check for credit card companies and for big banks to charge extortion-level interest rates to the poor," said Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York.

The bill would also allow basic banking services at post offices for people who can't afford traditional banks.