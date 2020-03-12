Sanders: People looking for answers to virus questions, health care

With fears of coronavrus gripping the country, Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders said many people are looking to government officials to provide answers to common questions.

"'Do I have the coronavirus? Who is going to help me? Where do I go to seek medical treatment? How do I get a test? When is that test going to be processed?'" Sanders said. "We need experts to provide the necessary information to our people."

During the Burlington press briefing, Sanders also also took the opportunity to push for universal health care. "In the midst of this emergency, everyone in our country, regardless of income, or where they live, must be able to get all of the health care they need, without cost," he said.

Sanders did not take any questions. His wife, Jane Sanders, says they will return to Washington D.C. to work and stay there for the upcoming debate on Sunday.