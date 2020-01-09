Sanders: Trump administration misleading nation on Iran

Sen. Bernie Sanders is joining other Democrats in a call to limit the president's war powers.

Sanders and a group of other lawmakers spoke in Washington, D.C., on Thursday about the recent conflict between the U.S. and Iran.

Sanders voiced support for legislation to limit the president's power to use military force in other parts of the region.

"Just as we were led to Vietnam and Iraq by lies, the Trump administration is misleading us on Iran. They have justified the assassination by claiming that he was planning imminent attacks on hundreds of Americans in the region, yet they produce no evidence that would justify this claim, not even in a classified setting," said Sanders, I-Vermont.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also plans to vote with Democrats to block the president from taking military action against Iran on his own.

On Twitter, President Trump called for all House Republicans to vote no.