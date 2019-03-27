Sanders: Trump budget designed to benefit billionaires

Senator Bernie Sanders, the ranking member on the Senate Budget Committee, took aim at the White House's budget proposal Wednesday afternoon.

In his opening statement Sanders said President Trump's budget moves the country "rapidly into the direction of oligarchy," transferring wealth from the working class to the billionaire class. He says the proposed budget would cut Medicare, Medicaid and education to pay for tax breaks for the wealthiest Americans.

"The American people are not particularly happy with the work we do in Congress. They think this Congress works overtime for the rich and the powerful, and you know what? They're right," Sanders said.

Sanders urged the committee to reject the Trump budget and write a new budget that works for all Americans.