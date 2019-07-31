Sanders, Warren make steadfast defense of 'Medicare for All'

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was widely seen as having had a more active debate Tuesday night than in the first round. Sanders, along with fellow "Medicare for All" supporter Elizabeth Warren, came under fire for the specifics of their health care plan. Health care was a strong issue for Democrats in 2018, but last night's debates showcased some of the divisions within the party.

In round two of the Democratic debates, the moderates came out swinging at Medicare for All.

"This notion that you're going to take private insurance away from 180 million Americans who -- many of them -- don't want to give it up... you might as well Fedex the election to Donald Trump," said former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, one of several lower tier candidates that tried to punch their way up in the polls.

Former Maryland Congressman and health care executive John Delaney took aim at Sanders and Warren, who say Medicare for All will raise taxes, but save middle class consumers money on the bottom line.

"The hospitals will save substantial sums of money because they're not going to be spending a fortune doing billing and the other bureaucratic things that they have to do today," Sanders said.

"I've done the math and it doesn't add up," said Delaney.

"Maybe you did that and made money off of health care, but our job is to run a nonprofit health care system," Sanders responded.

Sanders' claims his plan would eliminate private insurance plans, but increase quality of care overall. "Medicare for All is comprehensive. It covers all health care needs for senior citizens. It will finally include dental care, hearing aids, and eyeglasses..." Sanders said

"But you don't know that Bernie," interjected Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan.

"I do know, I wrote the damn bill," responded Sanders.

But Ryan continued to hammer away at Sanders, saying that some Americans rely on their private insurance and don't want to roll the dice on a government-run system. "These union members are losing their jobs, their wages have been stagnant, the world is crumbling around them, the only thing they have is possibly really good health care. And the Democratic message is gonna be, 'We're going to go in and the only thing you have left, we're gonna take it and we're going to do better?' I do not think that's a recipe for success for us. It's bad policy and it's certainly bad politics," he said.

And when moderator Jake Tapper pressed Sanders to answer his critics, Sanders had few words.

"Congressman Delaney just referred to it as bad policy and previously he's called the idea political suicide that will just get President Trump reelected. What do you say to Congressman Delaney?" Tapper said.

"You're wrong," said Sanders, followed by applause form the audience.

The impassioned discourse continues Wednesday night as ten more democratic candidates take the stage.