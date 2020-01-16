Sanders, Warren mum on post-debate tangle

Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are still not talking about the details of their post-debate debate.

The two tangled on stage over a private conversation between the two of them that took place two years ago. Warren says Sanders told her in 2018 that a woman couldn't win the presidency. Asked about it on stage during Tuesday's debate in Iowa, Sanders said that's not true. Once the debate ended, Warren challenged him.

Senator Elizabeth Warren: I think you called me a liar on national TV.

Senator Bernie Sanders: You know, let's not do it right now. If you want to have that discussion, we'll have that discussion.

Senator Elizabeth Warren: Anytime.

Senator Bernie Sanders: You called me a liar, You told me -- all right, let's not do it now.

Sanders told reporters Thursday in Washington that he and Warren haven't spoken since.

As we continue to wait to hear from Warren, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, also weighed in. "So my view is, of course a woman could win the Presidency. Hilary Clinton won the general election vote by 3 million votes and I feel that Nancy Pelosi pretty much eats President Trump's lunch every day," Gillibrand.

