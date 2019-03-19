Sanders and Warren running similar presidential campaigns

They're both senators from New England and are having a tough time setting themselves apart from each other.

Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders are rolling out incredibly similar campaigns, down to their proposed policies.

The two took questions at a CNN Town Hall Monday night hoping to stand out in a large field of democratic hopefuls.

The senators share similar fundraising strategies, only courting grassroots, small-dollar supporters.

They also sound similar in their rhetoric and their positions.

"I'm not in Washington to work for billionaires. I'm in Washington to help level the playing field so that everybody gets a chance to get out there and compete," said Sen. Warren.

"We will no longer tolerate the greed of corporate America and the billionaire class," said Sen. Sanders.

But there is at least one notable distinction -- while Sanders calls himself a democratic socialist, Warren insists she is not, instead calling herself a capitalist.