Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold his first presidential campaign event in Vermont on memorial Day weekend.

The Sanders campaign will hold a rally at the Vermont Statehouse on Saturday, May 25 at 2 p.m. Sanders had hoped to launch his 2020 campaign in the state earlier this year but winter weather forced him to postpone. He held a kickoff rally in Brooklyn, instead.

Sanders launched his 2016 White House bid at the Burlington waterfront.