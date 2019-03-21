Sanders announces campaign carbon offset effort

Senator Bernie Sanders' campaign announced Thursday it will offset all carbon emissions from its travel activities.

The Senator is partnering with an organization called Native Energy to invest in emissions reductions projects. Campaign officials say they will also offset event venue and attendee-related emissions, offsetting carbon emissions when he ran for president in 2016 and the Senate in 2018.

Reducing climate change is a key part of the Senator's platform. He co-sponsored the Green New Deal, a Congressional resolution that would rapidly transition the U.S. away from fossil fuels.