Sanders arrives back in Vt. after suffering heart attack

Democratic Presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders has arrived back in Vermont -- just days after he had emergency heart surgery.

Sanders' plane arrived at Heritage Aviation in South Burlington just after 5:45 Saturday evening.

Doctors and his campaign confirm he had a heart attack Tuesday. After experiencing chest pain at a campaign event, the 78-year-old was taken to a Las Vegas hospital.

His doctors said they placed two stents in a blocked artery and all other arteries are normal.

Sanders' plans to be home for the weekend and at the next Democratic Presidential debate on October 15th.