Sanders back in Vermont

Vermont Senator and Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is back in Burlington after another disappointing Super Tuesday.

Sanders lost all three states: Illinois, Arizona, and Florida. He now trails behind rival Joe Biden by nearly 300 delegates.

Sanders hasn’t done any interviews or released any statements since the poor Super Tuesday showing. However, his campaign manager says he will assess his presidential campaign and will talk to his supporters. No word on when that will be.

WCAX News was there as Sanders landed at the airport Wednesday night. As soon as he got off the plane, he went straight to the car and drove off with the windows up.

A WCAX crew then went to Sanders’ home asking to speak to him but his wife answered the door and declined comment.