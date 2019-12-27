Sanders brings 'Corporate Greed' bus tour to NH

Senator Bernie Sanders bring his "Corporate Greed" bus tour to the Upper Valley Friday afternoon.

The presidential hopeful is touring New Hampshire over the next two days to bring attention to his priority issues including workers' rights, environmental justice and Health care.

He'll be holding a town hall at the Fireside Inn & Suites in West Lebanon at 1 p.m.

Other stops today include a solidarity rally with union members in Concord and a town hall in Laconia.

The New Hampshire tour follows a similar bus tour in Iowa in October.

Sanders is currently in second place according to a recent Real Clear Politics average of national polls.