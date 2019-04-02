Sanders brings in $18M in first quarter fundraising

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders jumped out to an early lead in the 2020 fundraising race.

Those running the campaign say they raised more than $18 million since the Vermont senator entered the crowded Democratic field six weeks ago.

Sanders is well ahead of his fundraising pace from the 2016 cycle. Tuesday, in a teleconference, his staff emphasized that they will have enough cash to compete in every state. That's a change from 2016 when they had to make tough choices about where to spend their time and resources.

The campaign already hired staff in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada. They expect to staff up in California soon.

The average donation is down from $27 to $20. Half a million people from every U.S. state have donated and most will be able to give again.

Most of those donors financially supported Sanders in 2016 but 100,000 are new.

We're also told that more than half the donations are from people younger than 39, and teachers accounted for more donations than any other profession.

Our Washington correspondent Kyle Midura has made repeated requests to set up an interview with Sen. Sanders. The campaign has yet to respond but we'll keep trying.