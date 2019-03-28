Sanders calls for expanded community health centers

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is teaming up with Democrats to expand community health centers to give access to 5.4 million more Americans.

Community health centers provide services to 28 million people regardless of their ability to pay.

The bill would expand funding for the National Health Service Corps, which gives scholarships and loan repayment to more than 10,000 clinicians working in underserved communities.

"Our primary health care system does not allow people from one end of this country to another to go to their doctor when they need to go to a doctor," said Sanders, I-Vermont. "Community health centers provide dental care, they provide low-cost prescription drugs and they provide mental health counseling-- also an issue of huge concern."

If Congress doesn't act by Sept. 30, some community health centers will lose federal funding they need to keep their doors open.