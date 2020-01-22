Sanders campaign reacts to Biden's new ad

The race for the democratic nomination for president has just gotten more interesting.

Just as it had seemed Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders buried the hatchet, a new ad came out.

Sanders just apologized after a staffer linked Biden to corruption.

Now, the Sanders campaign says Biden released the first negative ad of the 2020 Democratic Primary with Sanders as the focus.

"Joe Biden is no defender of Social Security and a negative ad won't help him outrun his record," the Sanders campaign said in a statement.