Sanders campaign accused of labor violations

Senator Bernie Sander's presidential campaign is being accused of labor violations by a former employee.

Just months after the campaign became the first ever to unionize, a complaint has been filed with the National Labor Relations Board. Some of the information is redacted in the document, including the employees name. The five charges include that campaign fired them for joining or supporting the union, retaliated against them, refused to bargain in good faith, promising housing to some and not others, and not providing a union enrollment form.

The Sanders campaign has not responded to WCAX with a comment.