Sanders' campaign kickoff event in Burlington put on ice

Too brrrr in Burlington for Bernie? WCAX News has learned that Bernie Sanders was planning to officially kick off his presidential campaign in Vermont this Saturday at the Burlington waterfront near the spot where he launched his 2016 presidential bid.

But when campaign officials reached out to the Department of Public Works, they learned that it was too icy to hold an event there. DPW confirms it told the Sanders campaign that there was a safety concern for people walking at that location, and a large crowd was likely to attend.

So, instead, Sanders has two events this coming weekend out of state. His campaign calls both of them rallies.

The first is in Brooklyn, where Sanders grew up. That's Saturday. A second will be Sunday in Chicago.

We are told he plans an official kickoff in Burlington when it warms up.