Sanders' campaign releases internal caucus numbers

Even without official results, some candidates have tried to declare victory and claim momentum based on their own internal data.

Senator Bernie Sanders' team released internal numbers that show he's on top. They say it's based on results from nearly 40 percent of the precincts in Iowa.

Their results have Pete Buttigieg second, Senator Elizabeth Warren third and former Vice President Joe Biden fourth.

Again, these are totally unverified numbers and don't account for all of the precincts.

