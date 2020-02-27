Sanders campaign reports hacker posing as staffer

The Democratic National Committee is telling candidates to be on guard after Bernie Sanders' campaign reported a hacker posing as one of its staffers.

DNC officials say the the imposter sought conversations with members of at least two other campaigns. They say the party anticipates more attacks in the future.

The Sanders campaign confirmed the incident and said the domain was registered in Russia.

Sanders last week said he was briefed by U.S. officials last month that Russia has been trying to help his campaign as part of Moscow's efforts to interfere in the 2020 presidential election.

