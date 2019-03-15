Sanders' campaign staff first to form union

Campaign staffers working for Bernie Sanders are unionizing.

His campaign for the Democratic nomination says it's the first time this has happened. A majority of the Democrat's staff signed on to unionize, meaning all current and future employees would be part of the bargaining process for better pay and benefits.

The staff chose "United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400" as their representative.

The campaign manager issued a statement, saying "Bernie Sanders is the most pro-union candidate in the field, he'll be the most pro-union president in the white house and we're honored that his campaign will be the first to have a unionized workforce."

Julian Castro and Elizabeth Warren say they will back their staff if they chose to unionize.