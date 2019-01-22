Sanders campaigning in South Carolina?

A day after attending a memorial service for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is still in South Carolina.

Tuesday, he spoke to students at Benedict College. He told them there are a lot of things he disagrees with President Trump on but one thing stands out above the rest.

"When you're president of the United States, what your fundamental job is is to bring people together as Americans and that we have a president who is trying to get us one group of people to hate another group of people in order to gain some votes is to me absolutely un-American and absolutely disgraceful," said Sanders, I-Vermont.

Still no word on whether Sanders is running for president in 2020.

South Carolina is one of several key early state primaries. In 2016, Sanders lost the South Carolina Primary to Hillary Clinton, getting 26 percent of the vote.