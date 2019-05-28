Sanders celebrates wedding anniversary in NH

Senator Bernie Sanders is celebrating his wedding anniversary on the campaign trail.

Vermont's junior senator got a round of applause -- and some laughter -- when he told a crowd in Concord Tuesday that he and Jane Sanders have been married 31 years. "My wife kind of thinks I should be in Vermont, but here I am," Sanders told the crowd.

Sanders is polling second among Democratic primary candidates in New Hampshire at 15-percent, trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by 13 points. South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttegieg is coming in third at 10.5 percent. And Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is polling in fourth place at eight percent.

