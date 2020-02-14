Sanders criticizes rule change that allows Bloomberg to join debate

Bernie Sanders is expressing his dismay at a decision by the Democratic National Committee that could allow Mike Bloomberg to participate in the next debate.

To participate, candidates must meet several thresholds, including support in polls and fundraising.

But last month, the DNC changed one rule to no longer require candidates to receive donations from a predetermined number of voters.

That means Bloomberg can now take the stage, a fact his opponent Sen. Sanders called very, very unfortunate on "CBS This Morning."

"That is what being a multibillionaire is about. Some very good friends of mine who were competing in the Democratic nomination, people like Cory Booker of New Jersey, a senator, and Julian Castro, worked really, really hard. Nobody changed the rules to get them into the debate, but I guess if you're worth $60 billion you can change the rules," Sanders said.

The Real Clear Politics Polling Average has Bloomberg at just over 14 percent nationally in third place behind Sanders and Joe Biden.