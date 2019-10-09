Sanders' daughter-in-law dies after battle with cancer

Senator Bernie Sanders' daughter-in-law is dead, shortly after being diagnosed with cancer.

Rainè Riggs

Rainè Riggs died Saturday, the day Sanders returned to Vermont after his surgery for a heart attack. Her obituary said she was diagnosed with neuro-endocrine cancer.

Riggs was a neuro-psychologist and married to Levi Sanders, who ran unsuccessfully for a New Hampshire Congressional seat in 2018. The obituary says she met him while the two worked at an emergency food shelter in Vermont.

Riggs was 46.

