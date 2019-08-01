Sanders defends 'Medicare for All' on 'CBS This Morning'

In his first network interview since the Democratic debate he took part in Tuesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders defended his "Medicare for All" health insurance plan on "CBS This Morning," pushing back against critics who say getting rid of the private health insurance market is bad.

Sanders said competition in the health care market is bad. He also said there will be a transition for those who work in the private health care market and that having people staffed to tell Americans they won't get benefits they thought they had is a "waste of money."

"The drug companies are charging us the highest prices in the world but last year they made $69 billion in profit. The function of health care must not be-- as is the case right now-- for the drug companies and insurance companies to make huge profits while 87 million Americans can't afford the health care that they have," Sanders said.

Sanders repeated a common theme for his campaign-- that health care is a human right